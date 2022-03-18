Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

Grizzlies at Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Memphis Grizzlies. This game features two of the best young point guards in the league. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Friday, March 18, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Grizzlies Broadcast: Bally Sports South
National Broadcast: NBATV
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Grizzlies Listen: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio
Odds
Spread: MEM -5.5
Moneyline: ATL +175, MEM -215
Total O/U: 237.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50
Hawks Playoff Chances Plummeting