Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

Grizzlies at Hawks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

The Hawks (34-35) host the Grizzlies (48-22).

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Memphis Grizzlies. This game features two of the best young point guards in the league. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Grizzlies Broadcast: Bally Sports South

National Broadcast: NBATV

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Grizzlies Listen: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio

Odds

Spread: MEM -5.5

Moneyline: ATL +175, MEM -215

Total O/U: 237.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

