Raleigh, North Carolina Names Gym After Nate McMillan

Gym Named After Nate McMillan in North Carolina

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A well-deserved honor for Coach McMillan.
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan received a great honor on Friday afternoon. The city of Raliegh, North Carolina, officially named the gym at Lions Park Community Center the Nate McMillan Gymnasium.

As you could expect, the basketball legend was treated with a hero's welcome. Friends, family, and community leaders showed up to pay gratitude for everything McMillan has done for the city over the years.

McMillan spent a lot of time during his formative years at the Lions Park Community Center. He went on to star at North Carolina State and eventually the Seattle SuperSonics, where he earned the nickname "Mr. Sonic." When traveling the world, McMillan always carried the lessons and principles he learned in Raleigh wherever he went.

Whenever you are an NBA coach, you will receive a lot of criticism - and most of the time, it is unfair. But what everyone can agree on is McMillan's character and genuine goodness. The basketball legend deserves more days like yesterday. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

