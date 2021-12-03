Hawks vs. 76ers: Everything You Must Know
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Philadelphia 76ers. These two teams genuinely dislike each other. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Friday, December 3, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
76ers Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
National Broadcast: ESPN
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
76ers Listen: 97.5 FM The Fanatic
Odds
Spread: Hawks -1.5
Moneyline: ATL -118, PHI +100
Total O/U: 213.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
