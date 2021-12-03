Hawks vs. 76ers: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Philadelphia 76ers. These two teams genuinely dislike each other. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

76ers Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

National Broadcast: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

76ers Listen: 97.5 FM The Fanatic

Odds

Spread: Hawks -1.5

Moneyline: ATL -118, PHI +100

Total O/U: 213.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

