Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Hawks vs. 76ers: Everything You Must Know
    Publish date:

    Hawks vs. 76ers: Everything You Must Know

    The Hawks (12-10) host the 76ers (11-11).
    Author:

    © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks (12-10) host the 76ers (11-11).

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Philadelphia 76ers. These two teams genuinely dislike each other. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Friday, December 3, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    76ers Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    National Broadcast: ESPN

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    76ers Listen: 97.5 FM The Fanatic

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -1.5

    Moneyline: ATL -118, PHI +100

    Total O/U: 213.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

    How the Hawks Broke 76ers 'Process'

    Looking Back at 2019-2020 Atlanta Hawks Veterans. Where Are They Now?

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) after a guard Ben Simmons (not pictured) dunk during the first quarter in game five of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. 76ers: Everything You Must Know

    53 seconds ago
    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts as he collides with Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. 76ers Preview: Rivalry Rematch

    12 minutes ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) kisses his uniform before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.
    News

    Trae Young's Stats Will Shock You

    17 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) celebrates with center Clint Capela (15) during a timeout in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
    News

    Best Plays from Hawks Win Against Pacers

    Dec 2, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
    News

    Shorthanded Hawks Defeat Pacers 114-111

    Dec 2, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Nate McMillan Not Coaching Atlanta Hawks Tonight

    Dec 1, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    News

    Hawks vs. Pacers: Everything You Must Know

    Dec 1, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) defends in the third quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
    News

    Hawks vs. Pacers Preview: First Test for Role Players

    Dec 1, 2021