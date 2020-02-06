AllHawks
Hawks Acquire Derrick Walton From Clippers

Ben Ladner

In their third trade in as many days, the Hawks have acquired Derrick Walton Jr. and $1.3 million in cash from the L.A. Clippers in exchange for a top-55 protected second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Thursday afternoon. 

Walton entered the NBA with Miami in 2018, but spent the 2019 season playing in the G-League before joining the Clippers this year. He averaged 2.2 points and one assist per game in 23 appearances with L.A. and will join a crowded point guard rotation in Atlanta. 

It's hard to see Walton getting minutes over Trae Young or Jeff Teague, and given how Brandon Goodwin has played this season, Walton will struggle to crack the rotation -- or even the active roster -- barring injury. 

Walton has shot the ball well in his NBA career, though on a very limited number of attempts. He is 16-for-38 (42.1 percent) on 3-pointers in his entire career and shot 37.7 percent from deep on 5.6 attempts in the G-League last season. Walton was a solid marksman in his four years at the University of Michigan, shooting 40 percent for his career and over 42 percent in his senior season. In 2017, he helped lead the Wolverines to the Sweet 16. 

It hasn't been announced whether the Hawks or Clippers are receiving draft compensation in this deal. Walton makes $1.5 million this season and the Hawks still have an open roster spot, which they could use on Goodwin once his two-way deal runs out. Walton could be flipped in another deal before 3 p.m. as well. 

Update (2:15 p.m.): 

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports that the Hawks don't plan on keeping Walton. 

An earlier version of this story said that the Hawks were sending cash to the Clippers for Walton. In fact, Atlanta is receiving $1.3 million in cash and sending a top-55 protected second-round pick, per The Athletic's John Hollinger. That pick won't convey, so this trade effectively functions as the Clippers paying Atlanta to take Walton so that they can clear space to potentially acquire another player (possibly Marcus Morris) before the 3 p.m. trade deadline. 

