Hawks Announce Starting Lineup For Tonight's Game vs The Knicks
The Hawks are getting ready to tip things off with the New York Knicks in their final Summer League Finale and they just announced their starting lineup and they have made some changes tonight in their last game.
G- Keaton Wallace
G- Jordan Bowden
F-Dylan Windler
F- Miles Norris
C-Rob Baker
Here is how you can watch tonight's game.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip-off time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: ESPN
Spread and Over/Under: The Hawks are slight underdogs tonight, as they are 2.5 point underdogs according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 177.5.
Keaton Wallace has been one of the Hawks most impressive players at Summer League this year and continued that last night with 22 points. Wallace has already earned a two-way contract with the Hawks for his performance this Summer.
Dylan Windler made his return to the lineup last night and made his presence felt in the second half of the game with his three-point shooting. He finished with 17 points on 4-7 shooting from three.
The Hawks are going to need Moses Wood and E.J. Liddell to perform better tonight. Liddell had a huge game vs the Spurs last Sunday but has struggled since then.
Rob Baker should start at center again tonight and he has played well this Summer.
The bench got a huge boost from Jonathan Bowden last night. Bowden did not have a good game vs the Lakers earlier this week, but scored 18 last night. Bowden and Jarkel Joiner will be the Hawks top bench players tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.