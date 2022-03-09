Skip to main content
Hawks at Bucks Game Day Preview

The Bucks (41-25) host the Hawks (31-33).

Preview

On MLK Day 2022, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 121-114. The win snapped a five-game skid and started a 7-game winning streak. For weeks, players, media, and fans alike pointed to that game as a turning point. A line of demarcation.

However, that clear line has since become blurry. The Hawks have gone 3-3 post-All-Star break and are reverting to their old ways - playing to the level of their opponents, inconsistent effort, and shaky defense.

Despite computer programs remaining bullish on the Hawks' playoff chances, they appear destined for the Play-In tournament. If the Hawks can complete the regular-season sweep of the Bucks tonight, it would once again inject hope into the veins of a fanbase that wants nothing more than a repeat of last year. 

On the flip side, the Bucks have rattled off five straight victories and are heating up at the right time of the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 29.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. Nothing short of another tremendous defensive performance from Onyeka Okongwu will be required for the Hawks to win this game.

Injury Report

The Bucks just played in Oklahoma City last night, so we are still waiting on an official injury report. However, we do know Pat Connaughton (right hand), George Hill (neck), and Brook Lopez (back) are out. Grayson Allen remains day-to-day. The Hawks injury report lists only Kevin Huerter (left shoulder soreness) as probable.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 5.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 237.5. I wish I knew how to advise you on this game, but you never know which Hawks team you're getting on a nightly basis.

As always, we will be live-tweeting the game tonight and back here later for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

