Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Preseason Game Preview

Hawks at Bucks Preseason Game Preview

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Preview, injury report, and streaming options for Saturday's preseason game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Preview

The first of two preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks could not have gone any better for the Atlanta Hawks. All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray fit right in with his new teammates, and the team defense was unrecognizable compared to last year.

Of course, it was just one preseason game. So we should be careful about counting our chickens before they hatch. Especially given the fact that the Bucks took a different approach to the exhibition game compared to the Hawks. For example, their starting unit averaged 22 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Hawks rotation played big minutes. With the notable exception of Clint Capela, seven Hawks players logged 24+ minutes. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan reiterated several times that his team needed an opportunity to face another team. 

The old-school coach wants to ensure his team is in shape before Opening Night on October 19. For that reason, we expect the Hawks to take their preseason game seriously.

Injury Report

Bucks guards Khris Middleton (wrist) and Wesley Matthews (ankle) remain day-to-day. Joe Ingles (knee) remains out. However, Pat Connaughton is not on the team's injury report at this time.

Before Thursday's game, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan confirmed that all but three players would play. Jalen Johnson and Trent Forrest missed the trip due to non-Covid illness. Additionally, Bogdan Bogdanovic is still recovering from knee surgery. Currently, they are the only players we expect to miss Friday's game.

Television, Streaming

Location: Etihad Arena

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Network: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks

