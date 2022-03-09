Hawks at Bucks: Game Day Information

Hawks at Bucks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks are trying to end their losing streak against the reigning champs. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks
Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Location: Fiserv Forum
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Bucks Broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Bucks Listen: Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network
Odds
Spread: MIL -5.5
Moneyline: ATL +188, MIL -225
Total O/U: 237.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
