Hawks at Bucks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

The Bucks (41-25) host the Hawks (31-33).

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks are trying to end their losing streak against the reigning champs. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Bucks Broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Bucks Listen: Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network

Odds

Spread: MIL -5.5

Moneyline: ATL +188, MIL -225

Total O/U: 237.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) celebrates a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Bucks: Game Day Information

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looses control of the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) and center Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Preview

By Pat Benson57 minutes ago
Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan questions referee Phenizee Ransom (70) about a call in the game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Fans on Team's Struggles

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena.
News

Breaking Down Five Cade Cunningham Highlights from Pistons Win

By Pat BensonMar 8, 2022
Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes a shot over Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena.
News

Detroit Pistons Beat Atlanta Hawks 113-110 in Overtime

By Pat BensonMar 7, 2022
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a basket during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena
News

Bogdan Bogdanovic Named Kia 6th Man of the Month

By Pat BensonMar 7, 2022
Atlanta Haws 'Harry the Hawk' Limited NFT Collection
News

Atlanta Hawks Launch Limited NFT Collection

By Pat BensonMar 7, 2022
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Pistons: Game Day Information

By Pat BensonMar 7, 2022