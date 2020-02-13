Hawks at Cavaliers Live Notebook

The Hawks will look to enter the All-Star break with positive momentum as they take on the Cavaliers Wednesday night. Both teams have struggled this season -- they have combined for just 28 wins -- but Cleveland in particular has fallen upon hard times, winning one of their last 14 games. While they weren't as active as Atlanta at the trade deadline, the Cavaliers added Andre Drummond from Detroit last week in attempt to add another piece around the backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

The Hawks, meanwhile, are 2-4 this month despite a wave of injuries to their roster. Tonight, Atlanta will have most of its rotation available as DeAndre' Bembry returns from a right hand injury that cost him the last 11 games. Cam Reddish came back from a concussion on Monday night in Orlando, and De'Andre Hunter's lingering ankle injury won't keep him out of tonight's action. Clint Capela and Skal Labissière didn't travel with the team on its current road trip due to heel and knee injuries, respectively.

Dewayne Dedmon, who the Hawks also acquired at the trade deadline, will make his first start back in a Hawks uniform, along with Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, and John Collins. Cleveland will counter with Garland, Sexton, Cedi Osman, Larry Nance Jr., and Drummond.

Follow along below for live updates and insights from tonight's action.

First Quarter

Dedmon picks up two early fouls

Dedmon picked up his second foul with 9:45 remaining in the first quarter, which puts Lloyd Pierce in a difficult spot managing his rotation. Pierce tends to be conservative managing foul trouble, so we'll likely see heavier doses of Damian Jones (who checked in for Dedmon), Bruno Fernando, and John Collins at center. That could also press Vince Carter into heavier duty than expected as a backup power forward, but the Hawks lose an important rim protector and floor spacer earlier than anticipated against a team that prioritizes getting to the rim and attacking the glass.

Cleveland dominating at the rim

The Cavs have jumped out to an early 33-19 lead after a quarter, thanks in large part to a massive advantage inside. Cleveland shot 9-of-15 at the rim in the period while the Hawks only attempted eight shots at the rim. The Hawks have been unable to contain the ball at the point of attack or keep Cleveland's big men off the offensive glass, which has resulted in constant looks at point-blank range. The Cavs only attempted five 3-pointers and had eight offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone.

The Hawks have been downright poor on the other end of the floor, scoring just 0.76 points per possession and shooting 30.8 percent from the field. If it hopes to climb back into the game, Atlanta must toughen up on the interior and emphasize taking away what Cleveland does well.

Second Quarter

Dedmon re-enters to start second quarter

Pierce brings Dedmon back in earlier than he typically does with players in foul trouble, but given how poorly Atlanta protected the rim with him off the floor, it may be worth the risk of him picking up a third foul if it allows the Hawks to slow Cleveland’s attack inside.