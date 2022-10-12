Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Preview

Preview

The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks met was the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Trae Young led the Hawks to a comeback victory and waved goodbye to Cavaliers fans as time expired.

Since then, both teams have reloaded their rosters. The Hawks traded for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, while the Cavaliers traded for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Entering tonight's game, the Hawks are 2-0, and the Cavaliers are 0-2. Of course, it is preseason, so records mean very little. Coaching staffs are more concerned with conditioning and building chemistry than winning a meaningless game.

However, this is the NBA. Not only is everyone always competitive, but ultra-talented. Fans should be excited about watching these two revamped Eastern Conference teams battle.

The Hawks and Cavaliers play three times in the regular season, and it is very possible they will meet in the postseason. It's wise for both fanbases to familiarize themselves with the opposing teams.

Injury Report

Several Cavaliers players are listed on the injury report. Evan Mobley (ankle), Dylan Windler (ankle), Kevin Love (knee), and Dean Wade (ankle) are considered to be day-to-day.

The only Hawks player listed on the injury report is Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee). However, do not be surprised if there is a last-minute scratch, as Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has done in the past.

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland, Ohio)

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Recommended For You

Hawks Interested in Jae Crowder

Hawks Waive Four Players