Hawks at Celtics Game Preview

Perhaps no team in the NBA has exceeded expectations this season quite like the Boston Celtics, who, at 23-8, have been the second-best team in the Eastern Conference to date. Boston ranks fourth in offensive efficiency and second in defensive efficiency – good for the second-best point differential in the league. The Celtics lost two key pieces in Kyrie Irving and Al Horford this offseason, but have been better on both ends of the floor than they were a season ago.

There are more talented teams in the NBA, but few that exhibit as much ferocity and discipline as the Celtics, who play a quick, versatile lineup with four dangerous slashers and playmakers, which allows them to spread opponents out and run them through constant action on the perimeter.

“They really play with four guards and one big,” said Kevin Huerter. “So they’re just a matchup problem just because they play fast and space [the floor] and move the ball really well. So we may see some different lineups from us tomorrow, just in terms of trying to match them. But they’re a really good team.”

Game Time: Friday, January 3, 2019, 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: FOX Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston

Streaming: NBA League Pass, FOX Sports Go, NBCSports.com

What makes Boston such a tricky cover is the diversity of its offense and ability to capitalize on any concession its opponent makes. The Celtics can attack from all sides and play a style that augments the talent of every piece involved. Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart have arguably played All-Star levels while most every player in the rotation makes some sort of contribution toward a winning cause.

As a team, the Celtics boast the league’s seventh-lowest turnover percentage and rank fourth in the NBA in halfcourt offensive efficiency. They move the ball from one side of the court to another, repeatedly, until an exploitable opening forms and some player can attack it with speed, power, craft, or touch. Brown might barrel full-bore downhill to the rim, where he shoots 68 percent, while the 6-foot-8 Tatum might dance into a midrange jumper or stepback 3 over shorter contesting defenders. Walker (listed as questionable for Friday’s game) needs only a sliver of space to uncork pull-up 3s, and only a slight lurch from a defender to blow past him to the rim. Hayward might be the team’s best all-around player – an arrhythmic blend of passing, shooting, and cutting to offset Walker and Tatum’s more specific offerings.

Aside from Walker, Boston is replete with big, versatile defenders capable of switching across multiple positions and closing passing lanes in an instant. But it’s the connectedness with which the Celtics defend that makes them elite on that end of the floor. Brad Stevens, for all of his beautiful halfcourt offensive sets and after-timeout plays, structures his rotation around defense and gets players to contribute faster and more impactfully on that end than most coaches in the league. Boston executes, communicates, and plays extremely hard defensively. They turn opponents over at the second-highest rate in the NBA and put constant pressure on opposing offenses, even on possessions that don’t result in turnovers. Brown and Tatum are master thieves while Smart, who routinely guards players of literally all sizes, might be the best perimeter defender in the entire league.

Most importantly, perhaps, the Celtics maintain sharp focus and communication on defense for the duration of games. They bark out coverages, talk to each other from behind plays, rotate on time, and clean up messes when necessary. Even during apparent scramble situations, they stay connected and in position. That could make it difficult for the offensively-challenged Hawks to make much headway on Friday. Trae Young will return to the lineup, but even he won’t be enough to singlehandedly break down Boston’s defense. That takes a collective effort built upon moving the ball and capitalizing on the rare scoring chances that appear. Atlanta will likely turn to smaller, more agile lineups with De’Andre Hunter or Vince Carter at power forward and either an extra shooter or an extra playmaker on the floor. (John Collins could see more time than usual at center, but Boston typically keeps a more traditional center on the floor unless it plays Walker, Smart, Hayward, Brown, and Tatum together). It will be worth monitoring how Hunter and Reddish hold up defensively against the wing-centric Celtics.

This is a game Atlanta should lose. These are, statistically, the worst and second-best teams in the NBA playing one another. But the Celtics are a model for the principles the Hawks have been trying to instill all season. At the very least, Friday will offer a glimpse of what how those habits look in practice.