Hawks at Mavericks Game Preview

The Hawks will look for their second win in a row Saturday night in Dallas as they visit the Mavericks, who will be without their best player for a second consecutive game. Though Luka Dončić and Trae Young’s careers have been linked since a draft-night trade sent them to their current teams in 2018 – both made the All-Rookie team a season ago and ascended into true stardom this year – their first meeting of the 2020 season will have to wait until at least later this month with Dončić dealing with an ankle injury.

“Luka's their star, and like we've experienced, it's a big blow when you lose [that guy],” Lloyd Pierce said. “But I doubt they're not competitive when we get there.”

Dallas is 2-3 without Dončić this season, though all three losses have been close and come against no-doubt playoff teams (including a loss in Houston last night). They still have a positive net rating without Dončić on the court this season and allow only 106.7 points per 100 possessions with him off the floor. Despite running the bulk of their offense through the Slovenian, the Mavericks are a balanced team beyond Dončić, capable of playing coherent, egalitarian basketball without their star on the court.

Game Time: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: FOX Sports Southeast, FSN Southwest

Streaming: NBA League Pass, FOX Sports GO

Spread: DAL -5.0

“They're obviously a great team, they've been playing really well this year with and without Luka,” Young said. “It's going to be a tough matchup for us. We've got to continue to play like we did last night, play hard on defense and then run on offense. That's what we've gotta do.”

The Mavericks put multiple 3-point weapons on the floor at almost all times, and even without a single player to help spur the offense, the collective intelligence and ball movement on the rest of the roster creates quality, though not great, looks for shooters. Over 42 percent of Dallas’ shots are 3-pointers, and four Mavericks take at least half of their shots from beyond the arc. Those attempts will be more difficult to come by without a singular passing talent setting them up, but neither the team’s willingness to launch nor their attacking approach will change.

In Dončić’s absence, the Mavericks will lean more heavily on Kristaps Porzingis, who has been more central in the five games Dončić hasn’t played this season and been a temporary hub of the offense in his teammate’s stead. The downside of Porzingis assuming a larger role, however, is that he simply hasn’t been effective enough to anchor his team’s offense as a primary option. The 7-foot-3 Latvian He has been most effective this season as a spot-up shooter around Dončić in the pick-and-roll, but without someone to initiate possessions and tilt defenses, his role isn’t as clearly defined.

He’s scoring nearly 17 points per game, but has been remarkably inefficient for a player of his size and shooting ability. Part of that is undoubtedly due to rust from missing nearly 18 months with a torn ACL, but it’s also a result of poor shot selection and inconsistent shooting. Porzingis has an affinity for post-ups from the elbow, yet he scores just 0.60 points per possession on post-ups. Still, Porzingis is one of the NBA’s best rim protectors and an elite floor-spacer due to his ability to launch from well beyond the arc. He has become more critical to Dallas’ infrastructure since Dwight Powell, an elite roll man and perfect pick-and-roll complement to Dončić, tore his Achilles in January. But it’s still the Mavs’ backcourt that makes them dynamic. Tim Hardaway Jr., Jalen Brunson, Delon Wright, and Seth Curry are all talented, crafty players, and all can play in lineup configurations with one another. The Hawks will need a strong defensive effort from their backcourt.

Atlanta is dealing with injury concerns of its own, which could affect how it matches up with the Mavericks on Saturday. Alex Len has been ruled out, and Bruno Fernando is unlikely to provide much coming back from a strained calf – if he plays at all. De’Andre Hunter is questionable with a left ankle sprain, which could complicate Atlanta’s starting lineup. The Hawks will likely start small, with John Collins at center, and they’ll live with Porzingis posting up against Hunter, Cam Reddish, or Vince Carter if Dallas plays him at power forward. But if Hunter can’t play, the Hawks will be even thinner on bodies in the frontcourt.