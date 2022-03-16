With 83% of the regular season completed, the postseason picture has taken shape. Barring a miraculous run, the Hawks and Hornets are destined for a date in the Play-In tournament.

The good news is the Hawks have won two of three matchups against the Hornets this season, and a win tonight locks up the season series. Even better, it provides a little more separation between the two teams in the standings. Currently, the Hawks have a half-game lead for the 9th spot.

One thing we can count on tonight is plenty of offensive fireworks. The Hawks have the second-best offensive rating, and the Hornets play at the third-highest pace in the league. Couple that with both teams having a bottom-seven defensive rating, and it's safe to assume the game will move at a frantic pace.

Speaking of fireworks, the last two times these teams played each other on January 23, Hornets forward Kelly Oubre laid out De'Andre Hunter with a foul that was upgraded to a Flagrant 2. Will there be any bad blood between these two Southeast Division rivals tonight? Tune in to find out.