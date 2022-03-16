Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Watch, Stream, Odds

Skip to main content
Hawks at Hornets: Television, Stream, Odds

The Hornets (34-35) host the Hawks (34-34).

© Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. This is shaping up to be a great divisional rivalry for years to come. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Spectrum Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Hornets Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio

Odds

Spread: CHA -1.5

Moneyline: ATL +105, CHA -125

Total O/U: 238.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

