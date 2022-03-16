Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Watch, Stream, Odds

Hawks at Hornets: Television, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. This is shaping up to be a great divisional rivalry for years to come. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets
Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Spectrum Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Hornets Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio
Odds
Spread: CHA -1.5
Moneyline: ATL +105, CHA -125
Total O/U: 238.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
