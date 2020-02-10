Hawks at Magic Game Preview

On the heels of a win over the Knicks, the Hawks will look for their second consecutive win as they travel to Orlando to take on the Magic. Atlanta will face an uphill battle on the second night of a back-to-back having played two overtime periods against New York on Sunday. Four of the Hawks' five starters played at least 48 minutes last night -- including John Collins, who logged 50 minutes in the win.

That could lead Lloyd Pierce to use a deeper rotation on Monday. Neither Vince Carter nor Brandon Goodwin played much of a role against the Knicks, perhaps as insurance with tonight's game looming. Collins, Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, and De'Andre Hunter will all have heavy legs, and could feel the effects of a long night on Sunday.

Game Time: Monday, February 10, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Florida

Streaming: NBA League Pass, FOX Sports Go

Spread: -8.5

Orlando, however, may not necessarily be equipped to take advantage of a depleted opponent. The Magic have lost eight of their last nine games amid a brutal stretch of their schedule and haven't been quite the same team since Jonathan Isaac hit the sideline with a knee injury. Absent any indomitable offensive talent, Orlando leans heavily into a defensive identity, but that hasn't been enough to compensate for the 26th-ranked offense in the NBA.

Though they take good care of the ball, the Magic are the worst shooting team in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass, and don't create much of an advantage on the offensive glass or at the foul line. Nikola Vučević hasn't been the same force he was last season, when he earned his first All Star appearance, and the team's offense has sputtered as a result.

Still, the Magic have a top-seven defense in the league thanks to an active and well-orchestrated scheme full of smart, active defenders. Isaac's absence makes them slightly less dynamic defensively, though Steve Clifford's system and the collective competence across the roster has kept the Magic afloat on that end of the floor.

In their last meeting with the Hawks, Orlando lost a 101-93, defensive struggle in which neither team scored more than 1.04 points per possession. Without Young (who sat out with a sprained ankle) Atlanta labored its way to a win on the strength of its offensive rebounding and shooting at the rim. The Hawks shot 87.5 percent at the rim in the contest as Brandon Goodwin had perhaps the best game of his career, scoring 21 points off the bench on 7-of-11 shooting.

Cam Reddish is nearing his return from a concussion, but is still listed as questionable for tonight's game. Hunter is also questionable with a sprained left ankle, and DeAndre' Bembry is doubtful as he continues to recover from right hand neuritis. Jeff Teague, who only played 27 minutes on Sunday, is probable, but dealing with left shoulder soreness.