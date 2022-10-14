Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Game Preview

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans wrap up their preseason on Friday night with a neutral-site game in Birmingham, Alabama. Both teams have looked good through the early slate of games and want to get in one final dress rehearsal before Opening Night next week.

There was no media availability before or after the Hawks game in Cleveland on Wednesday night. So we will not have much insight into Hawks coach Nate McMillan's plans for tonight until closer to tip-off.

It seems likely that the Hawks key rotation players get plenty of action tonight. The roster is essentially finalized after four players were waived earlier this week. Barring an unforeseen move or trade, the Hawks know what they have going into the 2022-23 NBA season.

As for the Pelicans, everyone saw Zion Williamson sprain his left ankle in Miami on Wednesday night. The complete injury report is below, but it is safe to say the Pelicans take a more cautious approach in their fifth and final preseason game.

Injury Report

The Pelicans' injury report lists Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (toe), Larry Nance Jr. (foot), and Dyson Daniels (ankle) as questionable. Jaxson Hayes (left elbow) is out.

The Hawks' injury report lists Clint Capela (right thumb strain) as day-to-day. Additionally, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee rehab) remains out.

Odds

Spread: N/A at this time

Over/Under Point Total: 224.5

Money Line: Hawks (-133) Pelicans (+105)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Streaming, Radio

Location: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

