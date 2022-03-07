Skip to main content
Hawks at Pistons Game Day Preview

The Pistons (17-47) host Hawks (31-32).

© Jacob Gonzalez-USA TODAY Sports

Preview

Since coming out of the All-Star break, the Hawks faced a brutal stretch of games. They met five teams in playoff contention and managed to go 3-2. Tonight, they get an easier matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

These two teams last faced on October 25, 2021. It was just the third game of the season, and it goes without saying that a lot has changed since that time. The Hawks do not need to reinvent the wheel to win this game, but they must continue to improve on defense. Their defense rating still sits at 27th in the NBA.

Despite being in full tank mode, the Pistons have won three of their last four games. During that stretch, Saddiq Bey is averaging 23.8 points and 5.8 rebounds and shooting 42.4% on 3-pointers. It's also worth mentioning the trade deadline came and went without a Jerami Grant trade. So the dynamic forward is still leading this team to unwanted wins. 

Currently, the Pistons have the third-worst record in the league. That's ideal for what the organization is trying to accomplish. As long as the Pistons maintain that level of losing, they will keep their 52.1% chance of landing a top-four draft pick and 14% chance of a number one draft pick.

Injury Report

The Hawks injury report is looking pretty good. Only Kevin Huerter (left shoulder soreness) is questionable. The Pistons injury report lists Hamidou Diallo (non-COVID illness) as questionable. Frank Jackson (back) remains out.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 7.5-point favorites, and the over/under is set at 227.5 points. This game should be a layup for the Hawks. Hopefully, they take care of business, clear the bench, and get ready for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

As always, we will be live-tweeting the game and back here later for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Oct 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena.
