Hawks at Pistons: Game Day Information

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks are trying to make a playoff push while the Pistons attempt to rebuild their roster. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Location

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Little Ceasars Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Pistons Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

The Hawks have only faced the Pistons once this season. © Jacob Gonzalez-USA TODAY Sports

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Pistons Listen: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Odds

Spread: ATL -7.5

Moneyline: ATL -333, DET +260

Total O/U: 227.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

