Hawks at Pistons: Game Day Information

Hawks at Pistons: Watch, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks are trying to make a playoff push while the Pistons attempt to rebuild their roster. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Location
Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons
Date: Monday, March 7, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Little Ceasars Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Pistons Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Pistons Listen: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Odds
Spread: ATL -7.5
Moneyline: ATL -333, DET +260
Total O/U: 227.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
