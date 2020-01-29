AllHawks
Hawks at Raptors Live Notebook

Ben Ladner

The Hawks visit Toronto for the first time this season on Tuesday to take on the defending NBA champions. The Toronto Raptors are 32-14 on the season despite injuries to multiple starters and have won seven games in a row since Marc Gasol returned to the lineup. 

The Hawks, meanwhile, are 12-35 after winning four of their last seven contests. Coming off a blowout win over the Wizards, Atlanta will look to keep its momentum rolling on Tuesday and seek its first win in three tries against the Raptors. 

Hawks Blow Out Wizards In Offensive Shootout

It feels trivial to analyze a basketball game on a day like this, but here goes. The Hawks got back on the winning side Sunday night with a 152-133 win over the Wizards. It was Atlanta's highest-scoring regulation game since 1970, and the Hawks used an 88-69 run over the middle two quarters to gain the separation they needed to keep Washington at bay.

Follow along below for live updates and insights. 

Pregame

Atlanta will be extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt tonight as Alex Len (back), Bruno Fernando (calf), Jabari Parker (shoulder), and DeAndre' Bembry (hand) are all out with various ailments. Atlanta will start John Collins at center alongside Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, and De'Andre Hunter. 

Hawks at Raptors Game Preview

The Hawks will visit Toronto on Tuesday for the first time this season. Despite the vast disparity between the two teams in talent and experience, Atlanta has played the defending champions close in each of the two meetings against them this year, and will look for their first win against Toronto on the season.

The Raptors, far deeper and healthier than the Hawks, will start Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Marc Gasol. Siakam scored 35 points -- including 25 in the first quarter -- in his last outing against San Antonio. 

First Quarter

Atlanta finding success in transition

Pushing the tempo has yielded solid early returns for the Hawks, who have been opportunistic in transition to start. Atlanta has gotten several good 3-point looks in transition, with a connection between Trae Young and John Collins in early offense as well. 

The Hawks haven't capitalized on every opportunity, but their ability to push the ball ahead and create easy offense could be an important tool against a Raptors defense that puts its length and activity to good use in the halfcourt. Despite boasting the second-most efficient defense in the NBA, Toronto has a middling transition defense, which the Hawks should look to exploit as much as possible. 

Meanwhile, the Raptors have been leaving Kevin Huerter wide open behind the arc, and the guard has begun the night 1-for-3 from deep. We'll see if that approach is intentional and whether it continues against one of Atlanta's best shooters.  

