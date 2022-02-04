Hawks at Raptors Game Day Information

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. Both teams are getting hot at the right time of the season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Raptors Broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Odds

Spread: TOR -2.5

Moneyline: ATL +110, TOR -133

Total O/U: 216.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

