Hawks at Spurs Live Notebook

The Hawks will hope to carry some positive momentum into the second half of their season on Friday night with a trip to San Antonio, where the 17-22 Spurs await. Coming off a win over the Suns, Atlanta is playing some of its best basketball of the season, but the Spurs never provide a break in the schedule.

Hawks at Spurs Game Preview Games, seasons, and even careers in the NBA can often hinge on single moments - inflection points that represent some change in direction or identity. For the Spurs, that moment came on December 23, when LaMarcus Aldridge scored 40 points and attempted five 3-pointers in a 30-point win over the Grizzlies.

Pregame

Trade, Injuries Leave Hawks Shorthanded

Atlanta will start Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, and John Collins against the Spurs, but its depth will be more depleted than usual with several key rotation players unavailable.

Alex Len didn't make the one-game trip to San Antonio due to a back injury, while Jabari Parker remains out with a shoulder impingement. Bruno Fernando will return from a personal absence from the team, but his role will likely be limited due to his prolonged leave. Allen Crabbe was traded to the Timberwolves on Thursday, but Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham won't join the team until Saturday night in Atlanta. Even Chandler Parsons, who hasn't been on the active roster in recent games, is out with a concussion.

The Spurs will counter with its usual starting five of Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles, and LaMarcus Aldridge.

First Quarter

Murray Making a Difference Early

Dejounte Murray's length and activity has been a driving force early in this game, tallying six points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He led off the game by poking away a dribble-handoff to Trae Young and laying it in on the other end, and has gotten downhill multiple times for layups of dump-off passes to teammates.

Young got the better of Murray on a couple of plays, once hitting an extremely difficult 3-pointer over him and then drawing a double-team and finding Collins with a pocket pass for two free throws. That individual battle has commanded the spotlight thus far, and could ultimately decide the game one way or another.

LaMarcus Aldridge also has eight early points on 4-of-6 shooting, but the Hawks have started off hot from the field and hold a 19-16 lead.

Atlanta Holding DeRozan In Check

The Hawks have done a nice job walling off the paint and making DeMar DeRozan see multiple bodies on drives. He is just 1-for-3 from the field early, and his drives have been met with several defenders and often resulted in kick-out passes. The Spurs have gotten looks at the rim via the post and offensive rebounds, but seldom off of dribble penetration, and the Hawks are making a gun-shy jumpshooting team take kickout 3s.

Pierce Keeps a Deep Rotation In First Quarter

Nine Hawks played in the first quarter, with Young, Cam Reddish, and Kevin Huerter each playing a team-high 10 minutes. Bruno Fernando and Charlie Brown were the only active players who didn't see the floor. This could be a game in which Lloyd Pierce shaves a few minutes off of each player's total by playing a deeper and more evenly dispersed rotation than usual. With a 7:30 home game looming on Saturday, the Hawks would be wise to conserve as much energy as realistically possible tonight and make a stronger run at tomorrow's game with a full roster.

Second Quarter

Carter Anchoring Second Unit

Vince Carter just played one of his best stints since the Hawks' win in Charlotte in December, hitting three 3s on his way to 12 first-half points. With Trae Young, John Collins, and Kevin Huerter off the floor, Carter was Atlanta's primary source of offense late in the first quarter and early in the second. Carter's season-high is 17 points in that win against the Hornets, and he could be on his way to a new high-water mark tonight.

Young Opening Up Hawks Offense

Young is up to 16 points and four assists in one of his more effortless scoring halves of the season, and the Hawks are profiting both directly and indirectly from his shot-making. He's scoring from all over the floor against San Antonio's defense, getting downhill for layups or floaters, and hitting four of his first five 3-point attempts.

Against the Spurs' drop pick-and-roll coverage, Young has stepped into wide-open pull-up jumpers. When they've sent two bodies at Young or failed to help from the weak side, he his found Collins rolling to the rim. The Hawks stretched their lead over the final few minutes of the second quarter thanks to Young's shooting, and Atlanta finished the first half scoring 1.22 points per possession. The Hawks are shooting well from the field and have doubled up the Spurs in free-throw attempts. I'd expect San Antonio to vary its defensive scheme at some point in the second half in order to slow him down.

Meanwhile, a big sequence to close the first half: Dejounte Murray pokes the ball away from Reddish in transition after a nice over-the-head pass form Young, then finds Aldridge ahead of the pack for a buzzer-beating midrange jumper to cut the Hawks' lead to nine.

Atlanta leads 67-58 at halftime.