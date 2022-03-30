Hawks at Thunder: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

Skip to main content
Hawks at Thunder: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds

The Thunder (22-53) host the Hawks (38-37).

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This interconference battle features several exciting young players. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: Paycom Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Thunder Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Nov 22, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts next to Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) after making a three point basket during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young makes his return home to Oklahoma.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Thunder Listen: Thunder Radio Network

Odds

Spread: ATL -12.5

Moneyline: ATL -901, OKC +600

Total O/U: 229.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

