Hawks at Thunder: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This interconference battle features several exciting young players. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: Paycom Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Thunder Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Trae Young makes his return home to Oklahoma. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Thunder Listen: Thunder Radio Network

Odds

Spread: ATL -12.5

Moneyline: ATL -901, OKC +600

Total O/U: 229.5

