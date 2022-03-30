Hawks at Thunder: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

Hawks at Thunder: TV, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This interconference battle features several exciting young players. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder
Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Location: Paycom Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Thunder Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Thunder Listen: Thunder Radio Network
Odds
Spread: ATL -12.5
Moneyline: ATL -901, OKC +600
Total O/U: 229.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
