Hawks at Timberwolves Live Notebook

After completing a trade with one another for the second time this season, the Hawks and Timberwolves will face in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Atlanta looks to snap a two-game skid against the struggling Wolves, who have now lost 12 games in a row and sit in 14th place in the West. Minnesota will be extremely shorthanded after injuries and a four-team trade with the Hawks, Rockets, and Nuggets on Tuesday night reduced the team to just seven available players with rotation experience.

What The Clint Capela Trade Means For the Hawks Tuesday night's four-team trade between Nuggets, Rockets, Wolves, and Hawks may have taken some convoluted orchestration, but the result was an unambiguous win for Atlanta. As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, he Hawks received Clint Capela and Nêné in exchange for Evan Turner and the Nets' lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick, thus patching a major hole on the roster without sacrificing major assets.

Even more responsibility than usual will be foisted upon Karl-Anthony Towns, who is having one of the most dominant scoring seasons by a center in NBA history. But the Wolves desperately lack firepower around Towns, which had dragged their offense down to 23rd in the NBA. Despite an efficient shot profile, the Wolves own the fourth-worst effective field goal percentage and second-worst 3-point percentage in the NBA -- trailing only the Hawks.

The Hawks, meanwhile, will finally get two bodies back after a wave of injuries tripped them up in recent games. Bruno Fernando and De'Andre Hunter are likely to play on Wednesday, though Cam Reddish, Alex Len, Jabari Parker, and DeAndre' Bembry remain out. Clint Capela won't join the team until later this week after being traded from Houston.

The Wolves defeated the Hawks, 125-113, in the only other meeting between the teams in November. Towns dropped an easy 28 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists while Trae Young had 37 points and nine assists. The Wolves crushed Atlanta in the second half of that game, and Lloyd Pierce lamented his team's lack of discipline in the second half. Both teams are in different places now, and the Hawks hope a different outcome awaits on Wednesday night.

