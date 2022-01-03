Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers Game Day Information

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. Both teams need a win to start 2022 off right. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers

Date: Monday, January 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM EST

Location: Moda Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Trail Blazers Broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Trail Blazers Listen: Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

Odds

Spread: ATL -5.5

Moneyline: ATL -225, POR +188

Total O/U: 226.5.

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

