Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers Game Day Information

Hawks at Trail Blazers: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. Both teams need a win to start 2022 off right. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers
Date: Monday, January 3, 2022
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Location: Moda Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Trail Blazers Broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Trail Blazers Listen: Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network
Odds
Spread: ATL -5.5
Moneyline: ATL -225, POR +188
Total O/U: 226.5.
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Trae Young's Villain Origin Story
Hawks Getting New Sponsor Patches
Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!