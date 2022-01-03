Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers Game Day Information

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Hawks at Trail Blazers: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds
    Publish date:

    Hawks at Trail Blazers: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

    The Blazers (13-22) host the Hawks (16-19).
    Author:

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Blazers (13-22) host the Hawks (16-19).

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. Both teams need a win to start 2022 off right. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers

    Date: Monday, January 3, 2022

    Time: 10:00 PM EST

    Location: Moda Center

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Trail Blazers Broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Trail Blazers Listen: Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

    Odds

    Spread: ATL -5.5

    Moneyline: ATL -225, POR +188

    Total O/U: 226.5.

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

