Less than 12 hours ago, the Trae Young hit a game-clinching three over Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu and proudly proclaimed, "He can't guard me." That admission added insult to injury as Young finished the game with 39 points and 13 assists.

It was a major win for the Hawks as they were without John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu and clinging to the final play-in spot. Immediately after the game, the team hopped on a flight to our nation's capital to play the Wizards in an unusually early 7:00 tip-off.

As of this morning, the Hawks are in a virtual tie for the 9th-seed with the Hornets and have a 1.5-game lead over the 11th-seed Wizards in the Eastern Conference. Since losing Bradley Beal for the season, the Wizards have gone 3-5 and sunk out of the postseason picture.

Even before the loss of Beal, the Wizards were the worst outside shooting team in the league. That means the Hawks' faulty perimeter defense might get a break tonight. However, their shorthanded frontcourt will be pressured more than usual.

The Wizards should be well-rested as they have not played since Tuesday. But that doesn't always equate to success for the team, as they are 4-7 in games played after 2-3 days off. As has been the question all season, the game will be determined by which Hawks team we get tonight. Will they be hungry or lackadaisical?

The Wizards are without Bradley Beal (wrist) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee). Additionally, Vernon Carey Jr. (hip) is doubtful.

Kristaps Porzingis is yet to play in a game since being traded to the Wizards. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks played last night, so we are still waiting on an official injury report. However, it's safe to assume John Collins (right foot strain) and Onyeka Okongwu (concussion) will miss the game.

SI Sportsbook lists the Wizards as 4.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 223.5-point favorites. This should be a game the Hawks win, even if it's closer than what the experts believe.

As always, we will be live-tweeting the game tonight and back here later for your post-game recap.

