Hawks vs. Wizards: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. This is an important late-season matchup between two Southeast Division rivals. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Location

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Capital One Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Trae Young celebrates after hitting a game-clinching shot last night against the Bulls. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Wizards Listen: Team 980 AM

Odds

Spread: ATL -4.5

Moneyline: ATL -175, WAS +145

Total O/U: 223.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

