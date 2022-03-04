Hawks vs. Wizards: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

Hawks at Wizards: Odds, Stream, Television
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. This is an important late-season matchup between two Southeast Division rivals. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Location
Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards
Date: Friday, March 4, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Capital One Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Wizards Listen: Team 980 AM
Odds
Spread: ATL -4.5
Moneyline: ATL -175, WAS +145
Total O/U: 223.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
