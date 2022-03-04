Skip to main content
Hawks at Wizards: Odds, Stream, Television

Hawks at Wizards: Odds, Stream, Television

The Wizards (28-33) host the Hawks (30-32).

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Wizards (28-33) host the Hawks (30-32).

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. This is an important late-season matchup between two Southeast Division rivals. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Location

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Capital One Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after making a three point shot against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young celebrates after hitting a game-clinching shot last night against the Bulls.

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Wizards Listen: Team 980 AM

Odds

Spread: ATL -4.5

Moneyline: ATL -175, WAS +145

Total O/U: 223.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Kyle Kuzma Subtweets Trae Young

2022-23 Hawks Nike City Edition Uniforms Leaked

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) play for the ball in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory
News

Hawks vs. Wizards: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat Benson18 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles as Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards Preview

By Pat Benson19 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Chicago Bulls 130-124

By Pat Benson11 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls host the Atlanta Hawks on December 29, 2021.
News

Bulls vs. Hawks: Watch, Listen, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 3, 2022
Feb 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) scores against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15), left, Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) at the end of the second half at the United Center.
News

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat BensonMar 3, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes his way to the bench as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden.
News

Trae Young Shares His Thoughts on Hawks Playoff Chances

By Pat BensonMar 2, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and teammates head to the side line as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden.
News

Reviewing Five Plays that Cost the Hawks in Boston

By Pat BensonMar 2, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) makes the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at TD Garden.
News

Boston Celtics Defeat Atlanta Hawks 107-98

By Pat BensonMar 1, 2022