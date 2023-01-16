Summary

The Atlanta Hawks always do a superb job of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and today was no different. To make the festive day even better, Atlanta took care of divisional rival Miami Heat 121-113.

Before tip-off, we learned that Clint Capela was returning to action for the first time in 11 games. Despite being capped at a strict 20-minute time restriction, Capela scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu remained at the starting center position and tallied eight points and three rebounds.

Similar to the Toronto game, Atlanta's backcourt dominated. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young led the way with 28 and 24 points, respectively. In addition, Atlanta shot an uncharacteristically high 48% from the field and three.

As for Miami, it was the Jimmy Butler show. The All-Star forward scored 34 points but got little help outside of Bam Adebayo's double-double. Miami's outside shooting struggles continued as they made just 25.8% of their three-point attempts.

It was one of the more impressive victories for Atlanta. They led from wire to wire, and the game was never really tight. Atlanta has now won three consecutive games and improved to 22-22 on the season. Their next game is Wednesday in Dallas against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray - 28 PTS, 7 AST

Trae Young - 24 PTS, 8 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 15 PTS, 4 REB

Heat Leaders

Jimmy Butler - 34 PTS, 3 REB

Bam Adebayo - 20 PTS, 13 REB

Tyler Herro - 15 PTS, 5 REB