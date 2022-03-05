Atlanta Hawks Beat Washington Wizards 117-114

Recap

Yesterday afternoon, Trae Young was questionable, and John Collins was out for the game against the Bulls. Fast forward 24 hours, and the Hawks picked up two key victories with both players in action. Tonight, they defeated the Wizards 117-114.

It was clear that the Hawks' legs were heavy. But it was even more evident that Nate McMillan wanted this victory. The starters played big minutes in the second night of a back-to-back.

To the surprise of no one, Trae Young went off for 25 points and 8 assists. However, few people were expecting a 26-point outburst from De'Andre Hunter. After playing his worst game of the season against the Celtics on Tuesday, Hunter has excelled in the last two contests. It's been a disappointing season for Hunter, but the past 24 hours are a reminder for Hawks faithful that this young player has potential.

Perhaps most importantly, John Collins returned to action tonight. The sensational power forward had been out since Feb. 11 with a right foot strain and was sorely missed. Collins came off the bench to score 9 points and grab 6 rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

While the Hawks spent last night traveling, the Wizards had not played since Tuesday. Despite being well-rested, the Wizards couldn't contain the Hawks second-ranked offense. They sent the Hawks to the free-throw line 34 times compared to their 9 attempts from the charity stripe.

Kudos to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma for stepping up in the absence of Bradley Beal. The two former Lakers combined for 50 points. Even though the Wizards are the worst three-point shooting team in the league, they knocked down 14-29 (48.3%) from deep tonight, which kept them in the game to the very end.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan provided status updates on several players. McMillan said of De'Andre Hunter, "I thought he was really good tonight on both ends of the floor."

As for John Collins, McMillan confirmed that he spoke with his big man after the game and that "everything felt good." McMillan said, "It was good to see him back out on the floor, you know, bouncing around. Just back with us. Nice job of playing the five tonight. Played pretty much all five, backing up Clint. He really did a solid job with that second unit."

The only bad part of tonight's game was Kevin Huerter's late exit from the game. McMillan told the media, "All I know is I think it's a left shoulder. Of course, we're going to look at him tonight and tomorrow and reevaluate where he's at. Hopefully, it's not anything serious."

John Collins took to the podium in a jovial mood. "It was good. Obviously a little gassed at certain moments, trying to just get my wind back. But it's great to be out there with the guys, and great to get a win."

As for his performance, Collins said, "Obviously I wish I had played a little better. You know a little rusty, but shake it off and as I said, make winning plays get a win, and it's a great day, a great first game back."

On his foot, Collins said, "It was good. Kind of the same thing you know. Sort of stiff. Just trying to get it back used to NBA movements. Cuts and contact, that sort of stuff. No complaints, but obviously maybe a little sore tomorrow. Rehab, do what I need to do, keep it right, and go from there."

The Hawks next game is Monday night in Detroit against the Pistons. We will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Hawks Leaders

De'Andre Hunter - 26 PTS, 2 REB

Trae Young - 25 PTS, 8 AST

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 17 PTS, 6 REB

Wizards Leaders

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - 28 PTS, 5 REB

Kyle Kuzma - 22 PTS, 11 REB

Rui Hachimura - 19 PTS, 6 REB

