Hawks vs. Bucks: Everything You Must Know

    • November 14, 2021
    Hawks vs. Bucks: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
    Publish date:

    Hawks vs. Bucks: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds

    Tonight is an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.
    Author:

    © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

    Tonight is an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks are trying to end their losing streak against the reigning champs. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

    Time: 6:00 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Bucks Broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Bucks Listen: Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network

    Odds

    Spread: Bucks -1.5

    Moneyline: ATL +105, MIL -125

    Total O/U: 220.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) n the third quarter during game two of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
