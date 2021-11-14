Hawks vs. Bucks: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Bucks: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks are trying to end their losing streak against the reigning champs. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Bucks Broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Bucks Listen: Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network
Odds
Spread: Bucks -1.5
Moneyline: ATL +105, MIL -125
Total O/U: 220.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Flashback: Van Exel Drops 20 Assists Against Hawks
Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50
Gunna Performing on November 17
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!