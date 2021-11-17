Hawks vs. Celtics: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Celtics: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Boston Celtics. The Hawks are looking to capitalize against an easier opponent, but they will be doing so without De'Andre Hunter. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Celtics Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Celtics Listen: Celtics Radio Network
Odds
Spread: Hawks -4.5
Moneyline: ATL -188, BOS +155
Total O/U: 214.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
