Hawks vs. Celtics: Everything You Must Know

The Hawks are looking to capitalize against an easier opponent, but they will be doing so without De'Andre Hunter.

Game Details

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Celtics Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Celtics Listen: Celtics Radio Network

Odds

Spread: Hawks -4.5

Moneyline: ATL -188, BOS +155

Total O/U: 214.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

