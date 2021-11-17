Hawks vs. Celtics: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Hawks vs. Celtics: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
    Publish date:

    Hawks vs. Celtics: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

    The Hawks want to win their third straight game.
    Author:

    © Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks want to win their third straight game.

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Boston Celtics. The Hawks are looking to capitalize against an easier opponent, but they will be doing so without De'Andre Hunter. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Celtics Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Celtics Listen: Celtics Radio Network

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -4.5

    Moneyline: ATL -188, BOS +155

    Total O/U: 214.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots the ball during the second half while defended by Boston Celtics forward Jason Tatum (7) at TD Garden.
