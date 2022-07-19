De'Andre Hunter & Hawks Remain Distant in Contract Negotiations

Atlanta's front office has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time this offseason. They have drafted two rookies, made a blockbuster trade, and hired a new assistant coach. Now with Summer League in the rearview mirror, the focus turns to De'Andre Hunter.

The 24-year-old just finished his third season in the NBA and is eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the two sides are nowhere close to reaching an agreement.

De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Fischer wrote the following in his article:

"Early indications are that Atlanta and Hunter have not found much progress in extension talks, where both sides stand roughly $20 million apart on salary terms over a four-year deal, sources said. Keldon Johnson's $80 million extension now serves as the obvious comparison for Hunter's representatives to use for their side of negotiations."

If Atlanta's front office and Hunter's representation fail to reach an agreement before the start of next season, Hunter will hit restricted free agency next July. It would be a headache for everyone involved, as speculation about Hunter's future would be a headline in Atlanta all season.

John Collins bet on himself in 2020, which paid off in 2021. The power forward hit restricted free agency and got almost everything he wanted in a five-year, $125 million contract. On the flip side, Kevin Huerter took a safer approach. He waited until the 11th hour last October before agreeing to a four-year, $65 million contract.

There is plenty of speculation that Hunter could agree to a deal beneath his potential due to his injury history. The small forward has battled injuries and consistency issues. However, he flashed signs of brilliance during the playoffs. Hunter led the Hawks with 21.2 points per game and a 46.2 3PT% in five games against the Miami Heat.

Do not expect this story to go away anytime soon. The drama will likely drag into the fall and perhaps well into next summer. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

