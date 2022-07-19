De'Andre Hunter & Hawks Remain Distant in Contract Negotiations

Skip to main content
Hawks & De'Andre Hunter Not Close on Contract Negotiations

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks & De'Andre Hunter Not Close on Contract Negotiations

The two parties remain distant.

Atlanta's front office has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time this offseason. They have drafted two rookies, made a blockbuster trade, and hired a new assistant coach. Now with Summer League in the rearview mirror, the focus turns to De'Andre Hunter.

The 24-year-old just finished his third season in the NBA and is eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the two sides are nowhere close to reaching an agreement.

Apr 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after making a three point shot over Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the second half in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Fischer wrote the following in his article:

"Early indications are that Atlanta and Hunter have not found much progress in extension talks, where both sides stand roughly $20 million apart on salary terms over a four-year deal, sources said. Keldon Johnson's $80 million extension now serves as the obvious comparison for Hunter's representatives to use for their side of negotiations."

If Atlanta's front office and Hunter's representation fail to reach an agreement before the start of next season, Hunter will hit restricted free agency next July. It would be a headache for everyone involved, as speculation about Hunter's future would be a headline in Atlanta all season.

John Collins bet on himself in 2020, which paid off in 2021. The power forward hit restricted free agency and got almost everything he wanted in a five-year, $125 million contract. On the flip side, Kevin Huerter took a safer approach. He waited until the 11th hour last October before agreeing to a four-year, $65 million contract

There is plenty of speculation that Hunter could agree to a deal beneath his potential due to his injury history. The small forward has battled injuries and consistency issues. However, he flashed signs of brilliance during the playoffs. Hunter led the Hawks with 21.2 points per game and a 46.2 3PT% in five games against the Miami Heat. 

Do not expect this story to go away anytime soon. The drama will likely drag into the fall and perhaps well into next summer. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Dejounte Murray's Stats Projected to Dip

Projected Hawks Rotation for 22-23 Season

John Collins Beat the Trade Charges

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

De'Andre Hunter & Hawks Remain Distant in Contract Negotiations

By Pat Bensonjust now
San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts to a fan during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
News

Dejounte Murray's Stats for Next Season Expected to Dip

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

Basketball Reference Projects Trae Young's Stats for 2022-23 Season

By Pat BensonJul 18, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates with forward John Collins (20) after making a basket during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
News

Updated Atlanta Hawks Projected Roster for Next Season

By Pat BensonJul 18, 2022
HAWKS AND STATE FARM RALLY 5,000 VOLUNTEERS TO PACK MORE THAN ONE MILLION MEALS.
Culture

Hawks, State Farm Rally Volunteers to Pack Over One Million Meals

By Pat BensonJul 17, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward Grant Golden (33) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game in Cox Pavilion.
News

Cleveland Cavaliers Beat Atlanta Hawks 94-90 in Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 16, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward Tyrese Martin celebrates during NBA Summer League.
News

Atlanta Hawks Sign Tyrese Martin to Full NBA Contract

By Pat BensonJul 16, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Tyrese Martin (22) during an NBA Summer League game.
News

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Summer League Scouting Report

By Pat BensonJul 16, 2022