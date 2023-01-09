Summary

On the final leg of a four-game west coast road trip, the Atlanta Hawks pieced together their best first half of the season. Thanks to a stout defensive effort, Atlanta took a 66-52 lead into intermission.

However, Nate McMillan's squad was unrecognizable after the break. Los Angeles dominated the third quarter 35-19. But as a testament to Atlanta's resolve, they overcame a 13-point deficit and stole a 112-108 win.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 30 points and eight assists. Every Hawks starter sans Onyeka Okongwu scored in double-digits. Okongwu was thrust into the starting lineup in place of Clint Capela (right calf strain) and had his hands full with Los Angeles' front court.

Clippers center Ivica Zubac tallied 17 points and 18 rebounds. Los Angeles dominated the boards but shot 38.9% from the field and 33.3% from deep. Their bottom-five offense came back to bite them again.

Sunday night's game was shaping up like a familiar story for Atlanta - build a double-digit lead but lose it late. Atlanta's core problems still exist, namely outside shooting and depth, but they split the road trip and take a much-needed victory into a two-day break in the schedule.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 30 PTS, 8 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 20 PTS, 4 REB

Dejounte Murray - 16 PTS, 5 REB

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard - 29 PTS, 7 REB

Ivica Zubac - 17 PTS, 18 REB

Marcus Morris Sr. - 15 PTS, 6 REB