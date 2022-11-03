Hawks Fight Back to Beat Knicks 112-99

Skip to main content
Hawks Defeat Knicks 112-99

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks Defeat Knicks 112-99

The Atlanta Hawks improve to 5-3 after defeating the New York Knicks.
Summary

Wednesday night's game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks appeared to be a blowout by the second quarter. The Knicks led by 23 points and were clicking on all cylinders. Conversely, the Hawks were stagnant on both ends of the floor.

However, Dejounte Murray caught fire, scoring 18 points and grabbing three steals in the second quarter. After a slow start, Trae Young chipped in ten points which narrowed the halftime deficit to nine points. 

The intermission did not cool off the Hawks. They outscored the Knicks 32-10 in the third quarter. Even more impressively, they did it without Young. Early in the third quarter, Young suffered a left eye contusion while defending Julius Randle.

Young returned late in the fourth quarter with a fresh pair of goggles. But the game was essentially over by that time. The Hawks led by as much as 19 points, and the starters were able to get some rest - a stunning reversal from the first quarter.

Murray led the Hawks with a career-high 36 points. It was not only his best game as a Hawk, but he saved his team from embarrassment at the hands of the Knicks. Real problems still exist with the Hawks, but tonight is proof that sometimes star power can override certain shortcomings.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray - 36 PTS, 9 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 21 PTS, 3 REB

Trae Young - 17 PTS, 3 AST

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson - 20 PTS, 5 AST

RJ Barrett - 19 PTS, 4 REB

Julius Randle - 14 PTS, 7 REB

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray celebrates a made shot.
