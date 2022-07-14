Atlanta Hawks Stun San Antonio Spurs in Summer League

Skip to main content
Hawks Defeat Spurs 87-86 in Summer League

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks are 2-2.

Don't call it a comeback. After starting the Summer League 0-2, the Hawks have evened up their record at 2-2 after a stunning victory against the San Antonio Spurs. After trailing by 13 points at halftime, the Hawks capped off a come-from-behind win with a clutch layup by rookie Tyson Etienne.

Etienne, an undrafted guard out of Wichita State, saved the Hawks this afternoon. Etienne scored 21 points in 22 minutes, including five made three-pointers. Once again, second-round pick Tyrese Martin played well. The former Connecticut Huskie scored an efficient 13 points.

However, it was not all good news today. Sharife Cooper scored 15 points but did so on an inefficient 4-15 shot attempts. To his credit, Cooper willed his way to the line a few times, where he made 5-6 free throws. The second-year player is a restricted free agent and playing through right thumb soreness in hopes of a new contract.

Additionally, Justin Tillman out of VCU played well but suffered a lower-body injury. Speaking of injuries, Hawks first-round draft pick AJ Griffin missed today's game. The former Duke Blue Devil underwent an MRI on his right foot, but the imaging revealed no cause for concern. He is still considered day-to-day.

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyson Etienne battles for the ball in NBA Summer League.

Atlanta Hawks guard Tyson Etienne battles for the ball.

Injuries aside, the Hawks should be pleased with the fight shown by their Summer League squad today. They improve to 2-2, and the Spurs fall to 0-4. The Hawks get Friday off before the Summer League Playoffs start on Saturday. The single-elimination tournament will run through Sunday. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Tyson Etienne - 21 PTS, 2 REB

Sharife Cooper - 15 PTS, 4 AST

Tyrese Martin - 13 PTS, 4 AST

Spurs Leaders

Blake Wesley - 20 PTS, 6 AST

Ky Bowman - 14 PTS, 3 REB

Malaki Branham - 13 PTS, 2 REB

