Hawks Fall Behind Early In Third Straight Loss

After falling behind early against Washington on Friday and losing by 39 to the Grizzlies last Monday, a team with more resolve than the Hawks might have found within itself the will to hit first against those same Grizzlies Saturday night. But Atlanta, on the second leg of a back-to-back, fell into an all too familiar hole against Memphis and never so much as challenged the Grizzlies as they coasted to a 118-101 win.

This game was all but decided after 12 minutes. The Hawks encountered an early ambush and failed to match Memphis’ intensity level in the first quarter. They trailed 38-18 after the initial frame, which gave the home team more than enough separation to keep Atlanta off its tail over the remaining three quarters. The Grizzlies shot 7-of-9 at the rim in the first period while the Hawks only managed four attempts. Memphis moved and protected the ball exquisitely, and scored 1.46 points per possession in the first 12 minutes. It pressured and contained Atlanta’s drives, keeping Trae Young from turning the corner and getting inside while keeping a constant threat on the rim at the other end.

“Credit to that team,” Lloyd Pierce said. “I respect how they play, how hard they play, how competitive they are. I thought our guys brought out a fight in the second half after really just getting frustrated early in the first quarter.”

Ja Morant had the Hawks at his mercy, slashing his way into the lane to draw extra defenders and find open teammates. The rookie finished with 24 points and six assists while exercising a command over the game that few players his age can. “I think he’s just a poised young man,” Pierce said. “One of the things I admire about this team is they don’t really care who scores. It’s just good ball movement, it's under control, and he has that temperament.”

Jonas Valančiūnas was equally difficult to stop, especially on the glass. Seven of his 17 rebounds came on the offensive end, and the seven-footer bludgeoned his way to 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Atlanta’s bigs had little answer for his strength and skill, and Valančiunas took advantage of the Hawks’ lack of energy early in the game. Kyle Anderson added 12 languid points, Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton each had 13, and the Hawks surely weren’t counting on 17 points from Josh Jackson. As a team, the Grizzlies outshot Atlanta from every spot on the floor and were nearly as hot from the field as the Hawks were cold.

“We missed a lot of open shots and we just couldn’t get in rhythm,” Pierce said. “I thought our guys came out and competed in the second half, especially to start the third quarter.”

Atlanta played the Grizzlies nearly to a draw over the final three quarters and began the third and fourth periods with surges of energy that preserved a modicum of hope they might climb back into the game. But those spells of activity didn’t last and the Hawks never quite found a suitable offensive tempo. Atlanta scored under a point per possession for the game and posted their fourth-worst effective field goal percentage of the season thanks to a 13-of-38 showing from 3-point range.

Only John Collins (27 points on 8-of-13 shooting) played decidedly well on offense, but even a showing like that is hard to feel good about given the double-figure margin Memphis held for most of the game. Kevin Huerter struggled from inside the arc, Dewayne Dedmon struggled from behind it, and De’Andre Hunter struggled from everywhere. Cam Reddish (nine points) seemed on his way to another strong offensive game before departing at halftime with lower body cramps. Trae Young, still feeling the flu-like symptoms that kept him out of Friday’s game, trudged his way to a 4-of-16 night from the field, including 1-of-10 from deep.

“He’s obviously been under the weather, and that affects your energy, and the shots weren’t falling,” Pierce said. “We struggled as a group for everyone, and obviously his numbers didn’t go the way they’re normally going, but I tried to keep him out there in shorter stints than he normally does just so he had energy. We’ll get him back.”

The Hawks have been prone to slow starts and poor shooting nights all year -- a crippling (and often symbiotic) combination that has cost them several winnable games against middling teams. It’s hard to assess exactly how much shooting and effort individually affected Saturday’s outcome, but Atlanta is at a point in the season at which the latter should no longer be a concern. Until they figure out how to consistently play with energy, tougher and more resilient teams like Memphis will continue to give the Hawks trouble.

“There’s always gonna be nights where the shots aren’t falling,” Pierce said. “The one thing you have to control is your effort and your competitive spirit, and when you play a team like Memphis, you have to have that.”