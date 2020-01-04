Hawks Fall To Celtics After Collins' Early Departure

Hoping to build on their first win in nearly three weeks, the Hawks entered the TD Garden Friday night with the same spirit and verve that guided them to a win in Orlando on Monday. This time, however, they had Trae Young, and played like a team determined to prove itself against one of the NBA's most dominant teams. Atlanta jumped out to a commanding lead in the first quarter, scorching on both ends of the floor and matching the intensity and discipline required to hang with a team like the Celtics.

It felt, however, as though that lead were bound to fade, that Boston would storm back and, at the very least, draw within striking distance. When they did, the Celtics struck. They trimmed Atlanta's lead to just two at halftime before taking a two-point advantage by the end of the third quarter. When John Collins exited the game with a back contusion, it put Atlanta in a hole it couldn't quite climb out of.

Still, Friday's game was a fairly encouraging one despite a 109-106 result in Boston's favor. Atlanta had a shot to win the game with three seconds remaining, and might have walked away with a victory had Daniel Theis not erased Trae Young's stepback 3-point attempt on the game's final possession.

The Hawks were sharp before Collins exited Friday's game, particularly in the first quarter, when the Hawks outscored the Celtics 32-19. Boston missed plenty of easy looks at the rim and from 3, but credit he Hawks for doing their due diligence on defense. Young finished with 28 points and 10 assists on 9-of-23 shooting while Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter combined for 28 points on 12-of-25 from the field. Collins tallied 16 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes before he left.

Atlanta held Boston to under 107 points per 100 possessions -- Collins, Cam Reddish, and Alex Len were instrumental in the defensive effort -- and held an 18-point lead in the first half (it's true). But the Hawks scored only 1.04 points per possession and struggled without Young on the floor. The game began to turn in Boston's favor late in the first quarter, when the Celtics ripped off an 8-3 run in the final minute with a series of explosive, momentum-turning plays.

The rest of the game was a slow reclaiming of what rightfully belonged to the Celtics. Their shooting luck began to even out and their defense started snuffing out the lobs and kickout 3s the Hawks created in the first quarter (Collins leaving the game helped Boston do that). Jaylen Brown paced the club with an efficient 24 points, but it was Boston's balance and defense that ultimately gave them control of the contest. Theis, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart, and Enes Kanter all contributed to the cause; Tremont Waters even played.

The Celtics attempted 29 free throws to Atlanta's 15 -- more than enough to account for the final scoring margin -- and rebounded almost a third of their own missed shots. Boston didn't shoot particularly well in the paint, but took half their shots at the rim, which helped boost their shot quality and swing the math of shot selection in their favor.

It took 34 games for these two teams to meet, and they won't play again until early February, when they'll face off twice in the span of five days. Boston has now won seven of its last eight games, while the Hawks have dropped 11 of 12. Atlanta will return home on Saturday to host the Indiana Pacers.