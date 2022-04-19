Four Keys to Atlanta Hawks Victory in Game Two

We know the Hawks are poor on defense. Take Clint Capela out of the picture and they go from bad to worse. But what we didn't expect was an abysmal offensive performance from the Hawks' best shooters.

The good news is the odds of Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic shooting a combined 1-20 FG (0-11 3PT) again are almost zero. But, with the Heat laser-focused on Young, the Hawks have to rely on ball movement to beat the ultra-long and switchable Heat defense.

The Hawks were 1-16 in the regular season when held to less than 102 points. So, you can calculate their chances of winning when they score 91 points as they did on Sunday by yourself. More ball movement and more characteristic performances from their leaders should be easy fixes.