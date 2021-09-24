Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk Preseason Press Conference Recap

With Media Day coming up this Monday, Atlanta Hawks President and General Manager Travis Schlenk spoke with media members this morning. As always, Schlenk was candid and forthright, which is refreshing for fans and writers alike.

Several important topics were covered in less than 30 minutes, so here is a quick summary of what we learned this morning:

Vaccinations

The team will be 100% vaccinated before the start of training camp. They are waiting on one player to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

De'Andre Hunter Recovery

After undergoing a second knee surgery, Hunter is "doing well." The 3rd-year player will not be a full participant at the start of training camp. However, the organization anticipates Hunter to be "full-go" at the start of the season.

Other Injury Issues

Schlenk added that a few other players are in a similar situation to Hunter. Kevin Huerter had a procedure on his ankle this offseason. Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) and Clint Capela (Achilles) both received PRP injections this summer.

Of course, Onyeka Okongwu is still shooting for a late-December, or January return following shoulder surgery.

Kevin Huerter Contract

Negotiations are ongoing with Huerter's agent. The goal remains to wrap him up long-term. Even if it means getting it done next year.

Last Roster Spot

We have covered the battle for the 15th and final roster spot. Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarot is still in France dealing with visa issues. Meanwhile, Jahlil Okafor has been in Atlanta and is in "great shape." Schlenk expects more roster moves as they head into training camp.

NBA Finals or Bust?

Schlenk laughed off this question before reiterating the goal is to be back in the playoffs and hopefully have homecourt advantage this time around.

