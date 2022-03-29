Travis Schlenk Provides Update on John Collins, De'Andre Hunter

Every NBA team deals with injuries, but the timing of the Hawks health woes could not be worse. John Collins is out indefinitely with a right ring finger sprain and a right foot strain, while De'Andre Hunter is dealing with knee issues again. Remember that Hunter had two surgeries on the same knee last season.

In his weekly radio interview with 92.9 FM The Game, Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk gave an update on both Collins and Hunter. Unfortunately, for Hawks fans, the news was not good.

According to Mike Conti of 92.9 FM The Game, Schlenk said Hunter “did not feel confident” in his knee after warming up last night, and the team didn’t want to make him play if he was uncomfortable. Schlenk believes it is not a long-term injury. As for Collins, Schlenk said there is still no timetable for his return.

John Collins has not played since March 11, 2022. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Since the Hawks dug themselves in such a hole through the first five months of the season, they need every win they can get now. As I wrote this morning in the Eastern Conference Postseason Outlook, the Hawks have less than 50% odds of advancing from the Play-In Tournament into the Playoffs.

The Hawks play the Thunder in Oklahoma City tomorrow night, which should be a win. After that, they have a pivotal three-game stretch against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

