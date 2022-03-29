Travis Schlenk Provides Update on John Collins, De'Andre Hunter

Skip to main content
Hawks GM Gives Update on De'Andre Hunter, John Collins Injuries

Hawks GM Gives Update on De'Andre Hunter, John Collins Injuries

This isn't the news Hawks fans were hoping to hear.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

This isn't the news Hawks fans were hoping to hear.

Every NBA team deals with injuries, but the timing of the Hawks health woes could not be worse. John Collins is out indefinitely with a right ring finger sprain and a right foot strain, while De'Andre Hunter is dealing with knee issues again. Remember that Hunter had two surgeries on the same knee last season. 

In his weekly radio interview with 92.9 FM The Game, Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk gave an update on both Collins and Hunter. Unfortunately, for Hawks fans, the news was not good.

According to Mike Conti of 92.9 FM The Game, Schlenk said Hunter “did not feel confident” in his knee after warming up last night, and the team didn’t want to make him play if he was uncomfortable. Schlenk believes it is not a long-term injury. As for Collins, Schlenk said there is still no timetable for his return.

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) on the sideline against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

John Collins has not played since March 11, 2022.

Since the Hawks dug themselves in such a hole through the first five months of the season, they need every win they can get now. As I wrote this morning in the Eastern Conference Postseason Outlook, the Hawks have less than 50% odds of advancing from the Play-In Tournament into the Playoffs.

The Hawks play the Thunder in Oklahoma City tomorrow night, which should be a win. After that, they have a pivotal three-game stretch against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Clint Capela Felt Hawks Roster Lacked Excitement

Trae Young's Dad Responds to Steve Kerr's Comments

Trae Young Signs Major Deal with Sprite

Jan 22, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) celebrates a three-point basket with forward John Collins (20) in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
News

Travis Schlenk Provides Update on John Collins, De'Andre Hunter

By Pat Benson1 minute ago
Feb 14, 1997; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks guard Mookie Blaylock (10), Tyrone Corbin (33), Jon Barry (17) and Dikembe Mutombo (55) against the Chicago Bulls at the Omni.
News

Trae Young Tied Assist Record of Hawks Legend Last Night

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Justin Anderson (10) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
News

Updated Atlanta Hawks Postseason Outlook

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor (32) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
News

Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Against Pacers

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
News

Atlanta Hawks Outshoot Indiana Pacers 132-123

By Pat Benson17 hours ago
In an interview with The Athletic, Atlanta Hawks center complained about the team's defense and mentality.
News

Clint Capela on Hawks Struggles "I could feel the excitement wasn’t the same"

By Pat BensonMar 28, 2022
Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr with guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
News

Trae Young's Dad Responds to Steve Kerr's Comparison

By Pat BensonMar 28, 2022
Mar 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Pacers: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 28, 2022