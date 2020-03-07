AllHawks
Top Stories
News

Hawks, Grizzlies Battling Injuries Ahead of Saturday's Meeting

Ben Ladner

The Hawks will look to salvage the second end of a back-to-back on Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, who rolled the Hawks over in Atlanta less than a week ago. While both teams feature one of the most exciting young point guards in the NBA, we didn't get to see the best of that matchup on Monday, and may have to wait even longer for another head-to-head meeting if Trae Young isn't able to play on Saturday. 

The All Star sat out Friday's loss to the Wizards with flu-like symptoms, staying back at the team's hotel to rest rather than watching the game from the bench. He has been upgraded to questionable on the Hawks' injury report but still hasn't been cleared to play against the Grizzlies. Atlanta's offense sputtered through the first three quarters last night without its primary engine, and while Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, and John Collins handled larger roles capably, the Hawks would benefit from the assurance that comes with having Young to steer possessions. 

Young, however, isn't the only ailing Hawk right now. Reddish is still feeling lower back pain, which kept him out of Atlanta's last game against Memphis, and is listed as probable for Saturday. Reddish looked spry last night as he scored a career-high 28 points, but back injuries can be tricky and unpredictable. DeAndre' Bembry continues to recover from soreness in his groin and abdomen, and is officially questionable to play as of four hours before tipoff. Clint Capela and Skal Labissière are, as usual, out with plantar fasciitis and knee soreness, respectively. 

The Grizzlies have also been plagued by injury lately and will be shorthanded again on Saturday without two of its best young players. While point guard Ja Morant is healthy, forwards Brandon Clarke (quadriceps) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) will sit out their sixth and seventh straight games, respectively. Grayson Allen has been out indefinitely since January with a hip injury, and Justise Winslow, who the team acquired at the trade deadline, has been out since January 8 with a back injury. 

Even if Saturday's contest lacks some of the star allure it could have had, it will still be an important game for the Grizzlies -- who are desperately trying to retain the eighth seed in the West -- and the Hawks, who want to avoid falling into another loosing streak during the (theoretically) easiest portion of their schedule. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m., and one would hope that no matter who plays, tonight's game would be more competitive than Monday's. Stay tuned. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Despite Comeback Attempt, Hawks Fall Short to Wizards Without Young

Trae Young sat out on Friday night with flu-like symptoms, and the Hawks didn't have quite enough in the tank to win without him.

Ben Ladner

Clint Capela Playing It Safe, But Eager To Return

Neither the Hawks nor Clint Capela know exactly when the center will take the court for Atlanta, but both sides are eager for the moment when he does.

Ben Ladner

Hawks at Wizards Game Preview

Dewayne Dedmon and Cam Reddish return to the lineup as Atlanta looks for its second win of the season over Washington on Friday night.

Ben Ladner

"We've Got To Start It Now": The Hawks Want To Rise Into the Playoffs Next Season

The Hawks have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this year, but the team believes it can turn around and get back into the playoffs in 2021.

Ben Ladner

Injured Hawks Return To Practice Ahead of Road Trip

The Hawks expect to have Cam Reddish and Dewayne Dedmon available for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Ben Ladner

Capela, Labissière, Bembry Working Back From Injuries

Three Hawks could be nearing their return from injury as Atlanta approaches the home stretch of the season.

Ben Ladner

Examining the Downsides of Trae Young's Pull-Up Shooting

ESPN's Kirk Goldsberry takes a look at some of the side effects of Young's signature plays.

Ben Ladner

Dewayne Dedmon Cleared to Practice, Could Return on Friday

The center could give Atlanta's frontcourt a boost as early as Friday night against the Wizards.

Ben Ladner

Hawks Move Up in National Power Rankings

Atlanta is moving in the right direction despite a setback on Monday night.

Ben Ladner

"We Laid An Egg": Hawks Fall Flat In Loss to Grizzlies

On the heels of its best two-game stretch of the season, Atlanta played on of its worst games of the season in a blowout loss to the Grizzlies.

Ben Ladner