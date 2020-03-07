Hawks, Grizzlies Battling Injuries Ahead of Saturday's Meeting

The Hawks will look to salvage the second end of a back-to-back on Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, who rolled the Hawks over in Atlanta less than a week ago. While both teams feature one of the most exciting young point guards in the NBA, we didn't get to see the best of that matchup on Monday, and may have to wait even longer for another head-to-head meeting if Trae Young isn't able to play on Saturday.

The All Star sat out Friday's loss to the Wizards with flu-like symptoms, staying back at the team's hotel to rest rather than watching the game from the bench. He has been upgraded to questionable on the Hawks' injury report but still hasn't been cleared to play against the Grizzlies. Atlanta's offense sputtered through the first three quarters last night without its primary engine, and while Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, and John Collins handled larger roles capably, the Hawks would benefit from the assurance that comes with having Young to steer possessions.

Young, however, isn't the only ailing Hawk right now. Reddish is still feeling lower back pain, which kept him out of Atlanta's last game against Memphis, and is listed as probable for Saturday. Reddish looked spry last night as he scored a career-high 28 points, but back injuries can be tricky and unpredictable. DeAndre' Bembry continues to recover from soreness in his groin and abdomen, and is officially questionable to play as of four hours before tipoff. Clint Capela and Skal Labissière are, as usual, out with plantar fasciitis and knee soreness, respectively.

The Grizzlies have also been plagued by injury lately and will be shorthanded again on Saturday without two of its best young players. While point guard Ja Morant is healthy, forwards Brandon Clarke (quadriceps) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) will sit out their sixth and seventh straight games, respectively. Grayson Allen has been out indefinitely since January with a hip injury, and Justise Winslow, who the team acquired at the trade deadline, has been out since January 8 with a back injury.

Even if Saturday's contest lacks some of the star allure it could have had, it will still be an important game for the Grizzlies -- who are desperately trying to retain the eighth seed in the West -- and the Hawks, who want to avoid falling into another loosing streak during the (theoretically) easiest portion of their schedule. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m., and one would hope that no matter who plays, tonight's game would be more competitive than Monday's. Stay tuned.