Hawks vs. Hornets: Everything You Must Know

Game Details

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Hornets Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio

Odds

Spread: Hawks -6.5

Moneyline: ATL -275, CHA +225

Total O/U: 226.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

