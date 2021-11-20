Hawks vs. Hornets: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Hawks vs. Hornets: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
    The Hawks (7-9) host the Hornets (10-7).
    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. Both teams are riding major winning streaks, and someone has to lose. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Hornets Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -6.5

    Moneyline: ATL -275, CHA +225

    Total O/U: 226.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
