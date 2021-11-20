Hawks vs. Hornets: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Hornets: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. Both teams are riding major winning streaks, and someone has to lose. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Hornets Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio
Odds
Spread: Hawks -6.5
Moneyline: ATL -275, CHA +225
Total O/U: 226.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
