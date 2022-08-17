Atlanta Hawks Host Houston Rockets on Opening Night 2022

Skip to main content
Hawks Host Rockets on Opening Night 2022

The Atlanta Hawks first game of the season is scheduled for October 19, 2022.
Atlanta Hawks fans will be delighted to know the 2022-23 NBA season starts two days earlier than expected. Yesterday, it appeared the Hawks first game was scheduled for October 21, 2022, against the Orlando Magic.

However, today Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that the season opener will take place on October 19. The Hawks host the Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena.

This interconference matchup marks one of only two games between the Hawks and Rockets. Last year, the two teams split the season series. The first game in Atlanta was ranked as one of the top ten worst losses of the season. The second contest was the 82nd and final regular season game. 

The Rockets embraced a rebuild after trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021. Since that time, they have begun cultivating an exciting young squad. Hawks fans will get their first look at rookies Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center.

Alperen Sengun is guarded by Onyeka Okongwu.

Hawks Schedule Leaks

While we cannot confirm all of these schedule leaks, below is a list of schedule rumors circulating online. The entire Hawks 2022-23 schedule will release at 3:00 p.m. Eastern this afternoon. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

  • 10/19 Rockets at Hawks (Confirmed)
  • 10/21 - Magic at Hawks (Confirmed)
  • 11/5 - Pelicans at Hawks 
  • 12/9- Hawks at Nets 
  • 12/28- Nets at Hawks 
  • 1/16 - Heat at Hawks (Confirmed)
  • 2/7 - Hawks at Pelicans
  • 2/26- Nets at Hawks 
  • 3/31- Hawks at Nets

The Atlanta Hawks are scheduled to start the 2022-23 season with a home game against the Houston Rockets. Trae Young will play with Dejounte Murray for the first time in the home opener.
