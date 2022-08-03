Hawks Hosting ATL Dancers Showcase in State Farm Arena

The Atlanta Hawks today announced that they will host a showcase to wrap up auditions for the ATL Dancers, a group of elite dancers and community ambassadors in the Hawks Entertainment umbrella, at the award-winning State Farm Arena on August 7. Tickets are $5 and will be a donation to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and can be purchased here.

The ATL Dancers are in the final stages of comprising a team of 16 to 20 for the upcoming Hawks season. At the showcase, the finalists will perform a choreographed and pre-rehearsed routine. Ten judges with professional backgrounds in dance will be at the showcase to assist in the selection of the dancers for the team, which will be announced at the showcase.

“We are excited to assemble our incredible team of ATL Hawks Dancers and we look forward to seeing some tremendous competition from talented individuals,” said Hawks Director of Entertainment Donni Frazer. “The showcase at State Farm Arena provides us with a great opportunity for friends, family and fans to rally together and celebrate these dancers.”

Auditions are currently ongoing with the first three rounds of auditions being held virtually. To become a member, participants must be 19 years of age or older as well as have a current part-time or full-time job elsewhere.

Additionally, participants must be able to attend rehearsals at least two days a week during the season. These integral members of Hawks Entertainment add to the overall experience at State Farm Arena and serves as brand ambassador throughout the city of Atlanta. They have played an integral role in the Hawks leading the NBA in overall game experience in previous seasons amongst various surveys.

To secure tickets for the ATL Dancers Showcase, visit Ticketmaster.

