Atlanta Hawks Hosting Miami Heat on MLK Day

Skip to main content
Hawks Hosting Heat on MLK Day

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks Hosting Heat on MLK Day

The Atlanta Hawks will host Southeast Division rival Miami Heat on MLK Day 2023.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Martin Luther King Day in Atlanta, Georgia, is always special. The city takes great pride in its history with the Civil Rights icon. The importance of that relationship is never lost on the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks always find the perfect balance of honoring Dr. King's legacy and putting on a show for the basketball world. This year, the game will have an added layer of excitement. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hawks will host the Miami Heat on January 16, 2023.

The nationally-televised game will pit two Southeast Division rivals against each other. Between the regular season and playoffs, the Heat beat the Hawks in seven of the nine games they faced each other last year. 

It could be argued that the embarrassing 5-game playoff series is what prompted a significant overhaul of the Hawks roster this offseason. The Heat played an ultra-physical brand of basketball which drew accusations of bullying. All-NBA point guard Trae Young averaged 15.4 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 6.2 turnovers per game in the short series.

Following the season, Atlanta's front office promised change and delivered. They traded for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, parted ways with several role players, and completely reshaped the bench.

Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fights for a rebound with Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half during game three of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

Hawks power forward John Collins battles for a rebound against the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Over the past several days, the NBA has slowly leaked notable games for the 2022-23 season. However, this matchup is the first announcement involving the Hawks. All we know right now is the Hawks will not play on Christmas Day and will host a game on Martin Luther King Day.

The good news for Hawks fans is the regular season schedule is expected to release tomorrow. We will have plenty to unpack soon. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Bogdan Bogdanovic Rehabbing Knee with Novak Djokovic

Lou Williams Last Hawks Player to Ever Wear No. 6

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) has a few words for the officials during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Hosting Miami Heat on MLK Day

By Pat Benson13 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore (24) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Player Once Wrote a Letter Explaining Why He Got Crossed Over

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.
News

No Christmas Day Game for Atlanta Hawks

By Pat BensonAug 15, 2022 10:01 AM EDT
Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

Will the Atlanta Hawks Get a Christmas Day Game?

By Pat BensonAug 14, 2022 2:07 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young scrimmaged with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and other NBA All-Stars on Friday, August 12.
News

Trae Young Plays in Star-Studded Scrimmage

By Pat BensonAug 13, 2022 6:53 AM EDT
The NBA will retire the No. 6 league-wide honoring legendary player and activist Bill Russell. Lou Williams is the last Atlanta Hawks player to wear the uniform number.
News

Every Atlanta Hawks Player That Wore No. 6

By Pat BensonAug 12, 2022 3:55 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic worked out with tennis legend Novak Djokovic at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, Serbia.
News

Atlanta Hawks Player Trains with Novak Djokovic

By Pat BensonAug 12, 2022 11:52 AM EDT
The NBA will retire the No. 6 league-wide honoring legendary player and activist Bill Russell. Lou Williams is the last Atlanta Hawks player to wear the uniform number.
News

No Atlanta Hawks Player Will Wear No. 6 Again

By Pat BensonAug 11, 2022 3:56 PM EDT