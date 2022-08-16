Atlanta Hawks Host Orlando Magic on Opening Night

Fans often joke that the NBA cannot go one day without unnecessary drama. Today is a perfect example of the almost-scripted controversy.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports broke the news that the Atlanta Hawks will host the Orlando Magic on October 21, 2022. The Opening Night matchup pits two Southeast Division foes to start the season.

But it is more than two divisional opponents going head to head to start the season. As Haynes included in his tweet, the game also highlights the first meeting between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and the Orlando Magic's top draft pick Paolo Banchero.

Less than two weeks ago, Murray and Banchero competed against each other in a Pro-Am game in Seattle, Washington. The two players battled on the court and then carried it to social media after the game. You can read a complete breakdown of the beef here.

The complete 2022-23 NBA schedule drops tomorrow. But we are already able to piece together some idea of what the schedule will look like, thanks to various reporting.

The Hawks will not play on Christmas Day this year. But they will host the Miami Heat in a nationally-televised game on Martin Luther King Day.

Opening Night is always exciting, but this matchup adds another layer of intrigue. The Magic have a promising young squad that improved this summer. Meanwhile, the Hawks are a playoff team that added another All-Star in Murray this offseason.

Tomorrow is sure to be an exciting day around the league. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Bogdan Bogdanovic Rehabbing Knee with Novak Djokovic

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways