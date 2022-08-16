Atlanta Hawks Host Orlando Magic on Opening Night

Skip to main content
Hawks Hosting Magic on Opening Night 2022

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks Hosting Magic on Opening Night 2022

The Atlanta Hawks face Southeast Division foe Orlando Magic to start the 2022-23 NBA season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fans often joke that the NBA cannot go one day without unnecessary drama. Today is a perfect example of the almost-scripted controversy.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports broke the news that the Atlanta Hawks will host the Orlando Magic on October 21, 2022. The Opening Night matchup pits two Southeast Division foes to start the season.

But it is more than two divisional opponents going head to head to start the season. As Haynes included in his tweet, the game also highlights the first meeting between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and the Orlando Magic's top draft pick Paolo Banchero.

Less than two weeks ago, Murray and Banchero competed against each other in a Pro-Am game in Seattle, Washington. The two players battled on the court and then carried it to social media after the game. You can read a complete breakdown of the beef here.

The complete 2022-23 NBA schedule drops tomorrow. But we are already able to piece together some idea of what the schedule will look like, thanks to various reporting.

The Hawks will not play on Christmas Day this year. But they will host the Miami Heat in a nationally-televised game on Martin Luther King Day.

Opening Night is always exciting, but this matchup adds another layer of intrigue. The Magic have a promising young squad that improved this summer. Meanwhile, the Hawks are a playoff team that added another All-Star in Murray this offseason.

Tomorrow is sure to be an exciting day around the league. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Bogdan Bogdanovic Rehabbing Knee with Novak Djokovic

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Interview: Ice Cube Discusses Trae Young, Atlanta, Friday

Feb 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Host Orlando Magic on Opening Night

By Pat Benson42 seconds ago
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) has a few words for the officials during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Hosting Miami Heat on MLK Day

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Mar 19, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore (24) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Player Once Wrote a Letter Explaining Why He Got Crossed Over

By Pat BensonAug 15, 2022 2:19 PM EDT
Jan 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called on a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at The Spectrum Center.
News

No Christmas Day Game for Atlanta Hawks

By Pat BensonAug 15, 2022 10:01 AM EDT
Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

Will the Atlanta Hawks Get a Christmas Day Game?

By Pat BensonAug 14, 2022 2:07 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young scrimmaged with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and other NBA All-Stars on Friday, August 12.
News

Trae Young Plays in Star-Studded Scrimmage

By Pat BensonAug 13, 2022 6:53 AM EDT
The NBA will retire the No. 6 league-wide honoring legendary player and activist Bill Russell. Lou Williams is the last Atlanta Hawks player to wear the uniform number.
News

Every Atlanta Hawks Player That Wore No. 6

By Pat BensonAug 12, 2022 3:55 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic worked out with tennis legend Novak Djokovic at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, Serbia.
News

Atlanta Hawks Player Trains with Novak Djokovic

By Pat BensonAug 12, 2022 11:52 AM EDT