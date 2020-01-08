Hawks vs. Rockets Game Preview

For the last eight years, no team has better exploited market inefficiencies than the Houston Rockets. Finding mathematical edges, inexpensive complementary players, and even loopholes in the NBA’s rulebook have solidified Houston as one of the most successful and consistent franchises in the league. Creativity and progressive thinking are the guiding principles of the organization, to a point that borders on absurdity. The idealistic Rockets stretch concepts and tactics to their most extreme ends, testing the bounds of where modern basketball can go.

The whole operation is built around James Harden, who is in the midst of one of the most dominant scoring seasons of all time. He averages 38.4 points (the most any player other than Wilt Chamberlain has ever managed) and 7.6 assists per game on a preposterous 64.5 true shooting percentage – his most efficient mark since his last year in Oklahoma City. He uses over 40 percent of the Rockets’ possessions with a shot, turnover, or free throw and has almost singlehandedly lifted Houston to the top-three offense for the fourth year in a row.

Game Time: Wednesday, January 8, 2019, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX Sports Southeast,

Streaming: NBA League Pass, FOX Sports Go

Perhaps no player aside from Steph Curry or LeBron James has been as central to the game’s evolution over the last five years. Regardless of one’s feelings toward the aesthetics of his game, Harden is one of the most creative and skilled basketball players to ever live. He scores in ways literally no one ever has, breaking out new moves and counters by the season to keep defenders across the league off-balance. Last season, he began routinely shooting contested stepback 3-pointers, and this year he has sharpened that weapon to a point of immutability. Half of Harden’s shots come from beyond the arc, most all of which are highly difficult attempts, and he hits nearly 39 percent of them. Another fifth come at the rim, where he shoots 64 percent, and he takes over 12 free throws per game. Add it up, and it’s easy to see how Harden is putting together the most efficient high-usage scoring season of all time:

What separates Harden from less successful imitators of his game is the precision of every move, every step. His elongated stepback looks like a travel, but he times the gather of his dribble so that he can legally sneak an extra step in to separate from his defender. Skeptics complain that Harden flops to earn so many free throw attempts; he doesn’t. He puts his defender in such a position that he has no choice but to foul. It’s fair to disapprove of the deceptive manner in which Harden draws contact, but there is no disputing that he actually draws it.

The last meeting between the Rockets and Hawks (November 30, 2019) was as lopsided as a basketball game can realistically be. Houston won by 47 points and led by as many as 58 in the second half. Harden needed only 31 minutes and 24 shot attempts to score 60 points. The Hawks will be at home, healthier, and more rested on Wednesday (though those three factors alone don’t account for a 47-point margin) and were admittedly ill-prepared to face Harden the first time. The Hawks held their pregame walkthrough in the ballroom of their hotel in Houston – the only time all season they’ve done that – and clearly had little idea of what to do against Harden. “We’re trying to get a bunch of young guys to do something that’s all-out,” Lloyd Pierce said. “You have to fully commit to going and trapping and hitting him. And I don’t know if they fully understood.”

Given what they experienced last time, Atlanta should have some idea of what to expect Wednesday night. It takes a collective effort to contain Harden, and even that often isn’t enough. He is the greatest isolation scorer in league history, one of the preeminent pick-and-roll orchestrators in the game, an elite shooter, and, for good measure, an impossibly precise passer. Some teams have resorted to preemptively trapping Harden the moment he crosses halfcourt, not so much daring other Rockets to beat them as conceding the fact that Harden will. “You have to do it,” Pierce said. “I think it’s just a matter of how and when you do it. No one can guard that guy one-on-one.”

“A lot of teams bring two guys at him to get the ball out of his hands,” said De’Andre Hunter, who will likely spend much of the night trying to defend Harden. “I feel like we might do that, but when it comes to one-on-one defense, you’ve just got to try to keep him in front and contest his shot without fouling. Easy to say, but harder to do.”

Hunter discovered just how hard it is the first time he faced Harden, picking up five fouls in 29 minutes, many on reaches that would be harmless against most players but extend Harden an invitation to the foul line:

“It’s really tough,” Hunter said. “He’s quick, he’s strong, you know he has that stepback, he has the quick crossover. So he baits you into reaching in and he’s great at drawing fouls.” He and Pierce both said the Hawks must do a better job keeping their bodies close to Harden’s but their hands as far away as possible – something the Warriors did when they held Harden to just one free-throw attempt on Christmas Day.

“You can see their hands were back, they were physical, they weren’t afraid to get into him, and the discipline kicked in,” Pierce said. “They trusted the gameplan and they didn’t have to throw a whole lot of bodies at him.”

Last season, teams like Milwaukee and Utah took a conventional strategy – forcing a player to his weak hand – to the extreme by essentially sitting on the Harden’s left shoulder, taking away his stepback and left-handed drives, and forcing him into help defenders:

Those tactics haven’t been as extreme this season, but still Harden has adjusted by diversifying his passing arsenal and simply hitting more stepback jumpers. “He’s been doing well with that this year. I’m sure he worked on that,” Hunter said. “He’s one of those guys that’s going to get his points, so it’s just you’ve got to try and limit him as much as possible. But he’s going to score no matter what defense you play.” At any rate, the Hawks lack a rim protector like Brook Lopez or Rudy Gobert and the collective defensive wherewithal to execute a scheme so precise.

Russell Westbrook’s absence will all but ensure that Harden spends the majority of the game working with the ball in his hands (swapping Westbrook for Ben McLemore or Danuel House might actually help the Rockets on both ends of the floor). That could leave the Hawks more free to trap without a secondary downhill threat to ease pressure from Harden. Atlanta will almost certainly show him a different look than it did last time, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility for a similar result.