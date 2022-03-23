Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Against Detroit Pistons

The Atlanta Hawks have dug themselves in quite a whole this season. They picked up an exciting win against their rivals the New York Knicks last night. However, they are only .500 on the season and clinging to a Play-In spot.

Tonight they travel to Detroit for the second time in as many weeks. Last time, they lost a winnable game in overtime. Despite being heavy favorites, tonight may not be a cakewalk due to the plethora of injured players. See the full injury report below.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Bogdan Bogdanovic Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic aka the 'Serbian Sharpshooter' is listed as questionable with right knee soreness. The Hawks need Bogdanovic as he has surpassed Kevin Huerter as the team's best shooting guard. Bogdanovic is averaging 14.7 points and 4 rebounds per game. Skylar Mays Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Atlanta Hawks combo guard Skylar Mays (non-COVID illness) is questionable. Mays is entirely out of the Hawks rotation. He has only played 1:29 in the last 11 games. Personally, I think he deserves more burn. But we're unlikely to see it tonight. John Collins © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports The Atlanta Hawks high-flying power forward John Collins (finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. He recently received a PRP injection in his foot and has a custom splint for his gross finger injury. Hopefully, Collins returns sooner rather than later. Danilo Gallinari Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Atlanta Hawks power forward Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is out. This is bad news, as 'Gallo' has been playing a vital role for the Hawks as of late. With no Collins or Gallinari, the Hawks are in trouble at the 4-spot tonight. Lou Williams © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Atlanta Hawks combo guard Lou Williams (personal reasons) is out. The 35-year-old veteran journeyman is likely in the final season of his career. Hopefully, everything is alright, and the 'Underground GOAT' returns to action soon.

