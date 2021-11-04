Hawks vs. Jazz: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Jazz: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Utah Jazz. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against a dynamic Jazz team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks
Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Jazz Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Jazz Listen: 97.5 FM The Zone Sports Network
Odds
Spread: Jazz -1.5
Moneyline: ATL +105, UTA -125
Total O/U: 220.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Lou Williams "Probably" Retiring
Hawks Unveil New Uniforms, Court
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!