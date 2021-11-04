Hawks vs. Jazz: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Hawks vs. Jazz: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
    Publish date:

    The Hawks (4-4) host the Jazz (6-1) in an early season test.
    © Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Utah Jazz. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against a dynamic Jazz team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

    No image description

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Jazz Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Jazz Listen: 97.5 FM The Zone Sports Network

    Odds

    Spread: Jazz -1.5

    Moneyline: ATL +105, UTA -125

    Total O/U: 220.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

