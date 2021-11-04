Hawks vs. Jazz: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Utah Jazz. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against a dynamic Jazz team. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Jazz Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Jazz Listen: 97.5 FM The Zone Sports Network

Odds

Spread: Jazz -1.5

Moneyline: ATL +105, UTA -125

Total O/U: 220.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Cam Reddish Is Hawks Failsafe

Lou Williams "Probably" Retiring

Hawks Unveil New Uniforms, Court

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!