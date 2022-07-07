Atlanta Hawks & Kevin Huerter Say Goodbye on Twitter

Similar to an emotionally-devastating television series finale, it is always tough to say goodbye. Although news of Kevin Huerter's trade to the Sacramento Kings broke on July 1, the deal was officially consummated yesterday. The Kings get Huerter, while the Hawks receive Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless, and a future draft pick.

It is safe to say the decision was not easy for Atlanta's front office. Huerter was selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. His pairing with Trae Young was supposed to be the 'Splash Brothers' of the Eastern Conference. While Young has lived up to the hype, Huerter has become a serviceable yet expendable role player.

Yesterday afternoon, the Hawks social media team put together a tribute video for Huerter. They highlighted his best moments over the last four seasons and thanked 'Red Velvet' for the memories.

Six hours later, Huerter penned a heartfelt message on Twitter. "Thank you to @ATLHawks organization and their fans for the past 4 years. Atlanta truly became a 2nd home, the relationships and memories I created here will last a lifetime. The city embraced me as their own, as K’Von, and for that I’m truly thankful. Always love for the ATL."

While this is a blatant reminder that the NBA is a business, it is never easy saying goodbye to a player or team. Huerter's rookie-scale extension kicks in this upcoming season, and he gets a fresh start with the Kings. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Kevin Huerter celebrates a clutch shot during his sophomore season. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

