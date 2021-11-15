Hawks vs. Magic: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Hawks vs. Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
    Hawks vs. Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds

    The Hawks will be without a key player for the next eight weeks.
    © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic. The Hawks are looking to capitalize against an easier opponent, but they will be doing so without De'Andre Hunter. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Magic Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Magic Listen: 96.9 FM The Game

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -10.5

    Moneyline: ATL -549, ORL +410

    Total O/U: 214.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) in the third quarter at State Farm Arena.
