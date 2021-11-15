Hawks vs. Magic: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Magic: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic. The Hawks are looking to capitalize against an easier opponent, but they will be doing so without De'Andre Hunter. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Monday, November 15, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Magic Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Magic Listen: 96.9 FM The Game
Odds
Spread: Hawks -10.5
Moneyline: ATL -549, ORL +410
Total O/U: 214.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
