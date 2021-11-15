Hawks vs. Magic: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic. The Hawks are looking to capitalize against an easier opponent, but they will be doing so without De'Andre Hunter. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Magic Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Magic Listen: 96.9 FM The Game

Odds

Spread: Hawks -10.5

Moneyline: ATL -549, ORL +410

Total O/U: 214.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

